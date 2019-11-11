Kiwi stars Erin Simpson and Zac Franich have given fans a sneak peek into their wedding, posting gorgeous, loved-up photos of their special day to Instagram with the promise of more to come.

TV personality Simpson posted a snap to her account with an all-caps caption announcing: "WE GOT MARRIED".

She said, "It was an amazing day filled with amazing people. We were lucky enough to work with the best in the buisness to make our day so incredible. Not even sure where to start with all the photos we want to show you so let the photo bombing begin!"

Former Bachelor star Franich meanwhile, kept things far simpler writing: "Best day of my life: 25/10/19".

The pair first started dating in 2017 soon after Franich's stint as The Bachelor and he proposed in March this year.

The pair told Woman's Day their plan now is to move into a new place together and start a family.

They're on the hunt for a family home after moving in to an apartment together last year, and now, Franich says: "We do want kids in the next 12 months".

For Simpson, it's perfect timing having the wedding stress done and dusted. She says: "I just want to be relaxed. It's ok to rush around for a wedding and pack in all these hours, but it's not ok when you're pregnant. I don't want to be in that type of framework when a baby comes along – I want to be real chill."