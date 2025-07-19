Flames shoot into the air as a house in Blockhouse Bay, Auckland is engulfed by fire this evening. Photo / Supplied

Fire crews from across Auckland are fighting a blaze engulfing a home in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay, with one person being treated by paramedics at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said five fire trucks are in attendance at the residential house fire.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was being treated for smoke inhalation.

They were in a moderate condition at the scene.