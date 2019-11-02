This month A-Listers and celebrities are dusting off their tuxes and calling their stylists for the right looks for the local showbiz Awards Season.

On Wednesday, the New Zealand Television Craft Awards at the GridAKL will be hosted by Newshub Entertainment reporter Kate Rodger. The awards celebrate behind-the-scenes people in the world of television. In the current climate — with Mediaworks' TV arm up for sale and some seeing TVNZ as partly to blame — watching producers mix with media executives will be great fly-on-the wall stuff.

More of a celebratory vibe will take place at The Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards Gala at the Aotea Centre on November 21. This year's host, comedian Alice Snedden will have plenty of fodder and we hear most of the stars of our small screen are leaving whatever drama is happening in ad land and up the corporate ladder, so as not to ruin a bumper year of Kiwi TV.

READ MORE:

• The NZ Music Awards finalists have been announced

• Finalists announced for the New Zealand Television Awards

• Teina Pora telefeature leading finalist for New Zealand Television Awards

• Six60 lead with five Tuis at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards

Advertisement

Movie star Sam Neill will be there to present an award and perhaps receive one — his Prime doco series Uncharted with Sam Neill is up for four awards, including Best Presenter Entertainment.

TVNZ's Scotty Stevenson is presenting and is bound to have Rugby World Cup 'Spark' jokes up his sleeve. New mum and last year's Best Actress winner, Westside's Antonia Prebble, is presenting and hopefully she reassures people it is business as usual for the upcoming filming of Westside for Three.

Prebble is also a finalist in the publicly voted Personality of the Year category, which last year's winner Breakfast host Hayley Holt will present.

Singer and Celebrity Island contestant Moses Mackay will lend his swathe to the stage, as will 'the voice of Three' and Power Rangers actress Teuila Blakely.

Meanwhile, at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards at Vector Arena next Thursday, a lot will be riding on the chemistry between co-hosts musician Jon Toogood and comedian Laura Daniel.

Songstresses Hinewehi Mohi, Hollie Smith and Boh Runga will be presenting and are bound to dazzle on the red carpet. Runga will present the first award of the night, the Tui, which the talented jeweller designed.

As it's a MediaWorks sponsored evening there are a host of people from Three. It will be interesting to see how Mike McRoberts and Jesse Mulligan freestyle the event and celebrate the music industry.