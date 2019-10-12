New celebrity parents Anna Hutchison, Art and Matilda Green and Teagan Voykovich have all hit their stride when it comes to including their gorgeous munchkins in their daily grind – at the same time making front packs trendy.

Hutchison has taken August-born baby girl Joanie Pearl to work.

Green has taken his September-born son Milo to the supermarket and workouts. And Voykovich has taken her August-born baby son Luka to the gym she owns with the baby's dad, All Black Aaron Smith.

Hutchison and her film producer husband Mike Gillespie have dived into parenthood in Los Angeles and the former Go Girls star has documented bringing Joanie on the job with the hashtag #bringbabytowork.

Advertisement

The busy Hollywood star has taken her daughter into the studio to finish work on a rom-com called Starting up Love and last week she and Gillespie took Joanie to a promotional event for Hutchison's new sci-fi movie Encounter, in which she stars alongside Luke Hemsworth.

The actress says she could not have done without her baby pouch (front-pack), her mum, especially and family and friends who have been with her over the past few months.

Anna Hutchison Spy

"I'm so grateful for my gorgeous family, being here for the first forty days and my golden month. Ohhh we are going to miss you!! Thank you for EVERYTHING. The fourth trimester can be a pretty hectic time, but with the right support and love, it's absolutely beautiful," Hutchison wrote on Instagram.

Also getting straight back into things are the Greens. While they have both posted cute pics of baby Milo since his home birth last month at their home in Warkworth, it is Art who is posting some pretty impressive daddy-on-the-run videos.

Along with his trusty front-pack he has nervously taken Milo to the supermarket for the first time; to work out at the gym - with Milo in a cot, while he pumped iron - and had bub on his lap while doing his laptop office duties for the Instagram-influencer family of three.

Since bidding her fiance Smith farewell when he left for Japan last month, Voykovich has also marched on with her front-pack. The young mum also recently took Luka to the couple's gym F45 in Dunedin South.

Teagan Voykovich Spy

"Wohooo this mumma's first session back at F45 with my little champ - three weeks postpartum. No better feeling than to get out of the house, get some fresh air and get back to a bit of normality & doing the workouts I love. It's super important to listen to your body post having a baby and not rush back if you're not ready!

"I was able to continue doing F45 (super moderately and only twice a week) up until the week before Luka was born, which has made starting back a lot easier but I'm in no stress to try get back to where I was physically prior to being pregnant I'm focusing on just enjoying my exercise again."

Advertisement

All that fitness prep would have come in handy. On Wednesday, Voykovich took her 5-week-old son to Japan too cheer on daddy and the All Blacks.