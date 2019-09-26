Anna Paquin's year is set to get even brighter, with the premiere of her new film - Martin Scorcese's latest gangster epic, The Irishman - over the weekend.

The Kiwi star has posted a pic on Instagram as she prepares for the movie's public debut, at the New York Film Festival on Saturday (NZ time).

"No biggie," she wrote, "just a little mini break from #FLACK to go to the the premier of @martinscorsese_ new film @theirishmanfilm ... doing my best to look cool and NOT stupidly excited. (I mean how can you not feel cool in @tomford shades in a black n white selfie?)"

Flack is the name of her TV show, green-lit for a second season, in which Paquin plays Robyn, an unsympathetic London PR hack who puts out fires for her famous clients.

The Irishman, which will close the London Film Festival on October 13, stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, returning to classic gangster fare. It chronicles the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa and examines organised crime and its connections to mainstream politics.

De Niro plays Frank Sheeran, the Irishman who looks back on his life and the role he played in the disappearance of Hoffa while Paquin plays Sheeran's daughter, Peggy.

As well as working with the best in the business, the movie also sees Paquin reunited with Harvey Keitel, her co-star in The Piano, for which she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1994, aged just 11.

With such a stellar cast and director it's little wonder The Irishman, due to arrive on Netflix before in November, is already creating Oscar whispers.

The UK is enjoying Paquin's talents. In July, her movie Tell it To The Bees debuted in UK theatres. In the defiant lesbian romance, Paquin plays Jean Markham, whose relationship with another woman makes them outcasts in their community.

On the other side of the Pond, Paquin, made her debut on US series The Affair last month. It screens on Soho in New Zealand.