All eyes should be on All Black prop Angus Ta'avao as the next big marketers' dream to come out of the All Blacks.

The 29-year-old only made his debut in the black jersey last year as the 1175th AB, but after his media performances over the last month Spy thinks he will be the go-to guy for media in Japan.

Jockey got more than their money's worth when they cast him for their show last month at New Zealand Fashion Week. Ta'avao endeared himself by saying he was a plus-sized model — and the 124kg unit bowled over the audience with his catwalk strut.

He owned every interview with classy, self-deprecating charm and a wicked sense of humour. And check out his Instagram to see his own interviewing techniques — plus some smooth dance moves.

A day after the Jockey show, he handled the good news of his RWC selection with sensitivivity towards fellow prop Owen Franks who didn't make the cut.

Ta'avao married long-time love, freelance make-up artist Kristyn earlier this year at Kumeu Valley Estate. The pair have a two-year-old son Leo who was born with a genetic disorder which affects his ability to grow. Leo spent the first three months of his life in hospital.

Angus Ta'avao and wife Kristyn Supplied to Spy

The couple credit their move back to New Zealand from Sydney, when Ta'avao joined the Chiefs for the 2018 season, for allowing their son to live the fullest life possible.

Kristyn, 29, was in Argentina last year to see her husband debut for the All Blacks. Spy hopes the family unit is able to see dad play live in Japan — at the Rugby World Cup final at Tokyo Stadium in November."