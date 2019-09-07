If you want to get close to megastars Lady Gaga or John Legend, Spy has the right tip for you.

The Phoenix Summit, created by Rhythm and Vines' founder Hamish Pinkham, boasts some powerhouses in the creative arts.

Speakers include Legend's manager Ty Stiklorius and Rob English, who has worked as creative director for Gaga.

The summit — think a mini South by South West meeting of the minds — also features Brent Hansen, the Kiwi who was the big boss of MTV Europe.

The interactive summit is at the Q Theatre on Saturday, hosted by Dominic Bowden.

If you are trying to make it big in the music industry they will be mixing it up around town. Spy hears Pinkham will treat his guest speakers like kings — the crew will be staying at the SO Hotel and on Thursday night are looking to catch Fleetwood Mac at Spark Arena. We hear a Friday night dinner at Harbour Society with Michelin-star chef Marc de Passorio is on the cards, as well as drinks at the HI-SO rooftop bar.

Over the weekend you may well spot the crew at Te Arai Lodge or at Tantalus Estate on Waiheke.

Stiklorius, a powerful woman in the music industry, is also CEO of Friends at Work. She and Legend have just been announced as producers on Rhythm + Flow, Netflix's first music competition series, which will feature hip-hop icons Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and fellow rapper Tip "T.I." Harris as judges.

English, who has led the creative vision for Fortune 500 brands has worked with Gaga and Legend and violinist, singer and songwriter Lindsey Stirling. His Pampers commercial at this year's Superbowl was gushed about by Oprah Winfrey.