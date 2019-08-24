Supermodel and businesswoman Elle Macpherson will be the guest of honour at the General Capital NZ Fashion Week Gala.

The event, a partnership between Duco Events and New Zealand Fashion Week, in association with Viva, is inspired by New York's glamorous Met Gala, an annual fashion event on an ever-so-slightly less grand scale in Auckland.

It promises to have a spectacular, modern, gala ball setting, bringing together Auckland A-Listers, fashionistas, retailers and industry experts who will enjoy a black-tie dinner and keynote address by Macpherson.

The gala has teamed up with The Rising Foundation, a charity that helps young people from at-risk communities reach their potential and will be MC'd by hostess with the mostest Kerre McIvor.

Elle Macpherson and Kerre McIvor in 2016. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

"We are very proud to partner with Duco to bring our first annual New Zealand Fashion Week Gala to Auckland, and the September date is ideal, offering the perfect opportunity to celebrate designers' in-season Spring/Summer collections with a bit of glamour and fun," says NZFW founder Dame Pieter Stewart.

The gala is on September 27, a month after NZ Fashion Week, at SkyCity and will include some of the best of Fashion Week, extravagant hospitality, elaborate venue dressing, live music and entertainment curated by the NZFW team.

Each year Duco Events will bring an International fashion star to the gala. They are off to a good start with Macpherson.

"After 15 years of putting on events, we wanted to do something that has a legacy," says Duco founder David Higgins.

The company, which now has offices in Auckland and Melbourne, is growing its event portfolio.

Other events include the recently-announced Playing it Strange: Geldof v Fleetwood and being the "exclusive delivery partner" for the Great Britain Rugby League Oceania Tour.

Macpherson was last in Auckland in 2016 when she launched her lingerie brand Elle Macpherson Body, putting her in competition with Bendon, with whom she had had a 25-year relationship.

This month the London-based Australian is appearing on the cover of Vogue Australia to celebrate multiple milestones; her 55th birthday, and her sons Flynn and Cy turning 21 and 16.

In the Vogue article Macpherson, talks about keeping her sons grounded and how she has maintained "The Body".

The international icon, who famously appeared on five Sports Illustrated covers and has lived her adult life in the spotlight, becoming a prominent figure in international business, fashion, film and television for over 35 years, promises to be an inspirational and fascinating speaker at the gala.

For tickets go to www.ducoevents.comAs for Fashion Week, which kicks off tomorrow night with the VIP launch party at in the Concert Chamber of the Auckland Town Hall.

The closing party is in the same venue on the Saturday night, called The Market promises the best DJs, including Stolen Girlfriends DJ Marc Moore and promises to end the week with sparks.

If attending the shows throughout the week, there are three NZFW Ambassadors, sitting front row that you may want to make your best friend and perhaps have a selfie with.

Stylist Sarah Stuart has worked with International famous folk such as Mick Jagger, on any given day Stuart will be styling over 20 people, celebrity stylist Sammy Salsa who works with the likes of Parris Goebel and Stan Walker and will be the go to guy for what and who is going on and where.

Lastly get your beauty tips from Zeenat, who is a well-known public figure and is founder of popular Sauce Magazine, she is a guru on everything in the luxe field.

