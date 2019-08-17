Its been two whole years since Brett Renall and Angel Star-Heron met on Married at First Sight and became the center of one of the countriest unlikeliest love stories.

Two every day Kiwis took the plunge to find love on a reality TV series known for its dramatic scandals, and actually somehow managed to live happily ever after.

Now, Brett and Angel are celebrating their two year anniversary in Fiji, posting loved up snaps of their romantic getaway on Instagram.

Angel wrote: "Two years ago today we met, we married and my heart fell down the rabbit hole".

While Brett wrote: "Two years today! Wow time flies. Proud of everything we have achieved and continue to do."

The pair appeared on the first season of Married at First Sight New Zealand, alongside some hugely dramatic pairings.

But throughout all the catfights, temper tantrums and walkouts, Brett and Angel stayed happily in their own little bubble, seemingly oblivious to it all.

And look where it's got them - blissed out and in love in paradise.

Happy Anniversary to the most wholesome couple on reality TV.