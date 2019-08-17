The show that steals the attention away from the fashion at New Zealand Fashion Week is the one where the All Blacks strut down the catwalk in their underwear.

The Jockey show kicks off on August 27 at the Auckland Town Hall.

And the question on everyone's lips is: which All Blacks have the form to make the catwalk? In other words, who is in the best shape, and who is the most marketable?

Spy can reveal that first five-eighth Damian McKenzie, halfback, Brad Weber, second five-eighth Ngani Laumape, All Black Sevens' co-captain Scott Curry and five-eighth Kurt Baker are the boys in black who will reveal all.

We hear that with the Rugby World Cup being held in Japan not long after Fashion Week, the entire show is Tokyo-themed and will be spectacular.

After the show, the Jockey ad campaigns will flow. Spy got a look-in at the shoot in January. Expect vibrant images - perhaps with the odd sumo wrestler.

McKenzie and Baker were in that shoot along with, halfback TJ Perenara and centre Anton Lienert-Brown.

McKenzie told us he got nervous getting down to his underwear. Their comfort zone is the footy field, not posing for bright lights, cameras and a room full of nearly naked people.

Curry will have to forgive Baker by showtime, for what he told us in January about modelling underwear.

"They give us bread to put down our jocks (a common trick to create a smoother look in underwear modelling)... Curry once ate the bread after the shoot," said Baker.

We hope Curry isn't hungry after strutting down the catwalk!

Meanwhile Jockey model and former reality show contestant Matilda Green will be on baby watch and won't be modelling as she did last year.