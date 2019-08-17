Juggling a busy schedule, Newshub presenter Samantha Hayes had her best girlfriends to thank for the baby shower thrown for herself and partner, Dutchman Jeroen "Jay" Blaauw last weekend.

As well as keeping the nation informed at 6pm alongside Mike McRoberts, Hayes has MC'd events for the past two consecutive Thursdays. Looking glamorous in gowns that fit her baby bump beautifully, Hayes has been relieved to kick off her heels at the end of the engagements.

Last weekend was a delight when her friends, former Three colleague Claire Robbie and PR girls Harriet Wall and Anna Hood threw her shower. Guests included Hayes' extended family and the couple's friends who enjoyed a classy affair with elegant cakes, nibbles and gifts.

"Jay and I had a lovely celebration at the weekend as we look forward to welcoming our little boy in a couple of months," she tells Spy.

"We are so lucky to be surrounded by so much love and support. A huge thank you to Claire, Harriet and Anna for organising such a beautiful baby shower and sparing me from the usual games."

The 35-year-old Dancing with the Stars 2018 winner, went public in April with her love for Blaauw, who is from Amsterdam. They met while she was travelling, four years ago, and reconnected later while climbing in the Andes in January this year.

In May she announced on Instagram that the pair were having a baby.

"We've been keeping it under wraps but the bump has now well and truly popped," she wrote.

"Can't wait to meet our little one in spring."

After she signs off from Newshub on maternity leave, we reckon the couple will be welcoming a little mountaineer.