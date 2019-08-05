TVNZ's weatherman Matty McLean enjoyed a laugh at John Campbell's expense after the Breakfast co-host struggled to fill his shoes on today's show.

McLean, who is currently away on leave, shared a video in his Instagram Story of Campbell battling his way through the morning weather report.

In the short clip, Campbell tells viewers of his frustration at trying to read the weather and using McLean's clicker – the device that allows him to switch between graphics displaying weather conditions around the country – before complaining that a suitable replacement was not found to handle McLean's duties.

McLean shared the post of John Campbell battling through the morning weather report. Photo / Instagram Story.

"I've got Matty's clicker and I just want to show you what a crap piece of equipment it is," Campbell says down the camera.

"Matty's away and no one bothered to roster on a replacement so we're all taking turns and it has to be said we've been abysmal so far.

"I've lost the will to live."

The clip originated on the One News Instagram account, tagging both presenters with the caption "John Campbell, weather man?" accompanied by "#DONTQUITYOURDAYJOB".

McLean shared the post and added his own text asking in dismay: "Whaaaaat is happening?!?!"

McLean, who will star in the upcoming season of Celebrity Treasure Island, looks to be enjoying his downtime, with his Instagram revealing he enjoyed a quick visit home to Queenstown.

But it's obvious his colleagues will be happy when he returns to his post to see normal transmission resume with the Breakfast weather report.