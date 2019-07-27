Hit new Three comedy series Mean Mums has been playing for a couple of weeks now, but so far we haven't seen any truly mean mums, just hilariously comic middle range mums trying to do their best for their kids' school.

Next week, the show will introduce some actual Mean Mums, featuring the fabulously talented Shavaughn Ruakere and Holly Shervey, fresh off the back of her own Instagram show Millennial Jenny.

Ruakere plays Beth, head of the senior fundraising committee. She likes to make her mark in the school and doesn't take kindly to the newly formed junior fundraising committee trying to take over her turf.

Shervey plays sidekick Tessa, who has twins at the school, aptly named Rachel and Hunter.

Ruakere thoroughly enjoyed her time on the show playing the "meanie' and hopes that audiences are enjoying the new comedy series.

"I really love the feel of Mean Mums," she says. "It's nailed that right mixture of humour and heart."

2019 has been a big year so far for Ruakere. In summer she filmed the documentary series That's a Bit Racist, alongside best buddy Jo Holley, then teamed up with an all-star Pasifika and Māori cast to work on the action film, The Legend of Baron To'a. The film is the directorial debut of director of fellow Shortland Street alumni, Kiel McNaughton.

"It was a joy being back on a film set for The Legend Of Baron To'a. Putting it out there now, I reckon this is gonna be our next big Kiwi hit!"

She has also regularly appeared on various panel shows including Three's 7 Days and The Project and frequently teams up with Holley to MC various events.

Things have been so hectic for Ruakere, she recently treated herself to a trip to Bali with friends in order to get some R & R. Cocktails, fun and sun didn't stop the calls of work from New Zealand, however she is now refreshed and ready for more upcoming projects.

"Bali is beautiful and has a special place in my heart. I actually changed my flight twice just so I could keep extending."