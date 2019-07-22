Mona Dotcom has welcomed a new baby with her partner, Luke Wainui.

Dotcom gave birth to a baby boy, Neo Ariki Wainui, on Tuesday morning, Wainui announced on Facebook.

"Surprise, I'm a dad," he wrote. "Thank you babe for blessing me with the most beautiful gift of all. As if I needed a reason to love you any more!"

Dotcom has five children from her previous marriage to internet mogul Kim Dotcom.

Luke Wainui with his first son. Photo / Facebook

She found love with Wainui, a life insurance adviser and part-time model, in 2017.

"Mona is beautiful, the relationship is very refreshing and we are both happy and grateful to have each other," Wainui told Spy in 2017.

The pair live in Queenstown together. "He is so amazing", Mona told Spy of Wainui. "I am very happy with our relationship. He is genuinely caring and loving towards the kids so I am very grateful."