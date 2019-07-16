ZM host Clint Roberts and his wife Lucy Slight have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Roberts shared the news on Instagram with an adorable photo of young Tui Grace Aroha Roberts.

"On Thursday evening, after a long journey, a healthy baby angel arrived and asked to live with Lucy and I," he wrote.

"Sweet Tui, I love you and your mum so, so much. Welcome to our world".

Magazine editor Slight also shared a baby pic on her Instagram, writing: "A water sign born on the 11th day, just like her mama. Tui Grace Aroha Roberts, you are magical."

Roberts and Slight announced their engagement in late 2016, and married early last year.

Roberts is one half of ZM's Bree & Clint show on weekday afternoons.