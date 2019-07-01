Kiwi comedy star Laura Daniel is mourning the loss of her father Apenui Teauraki who passed away last Thursday.

The Funny Girls star took to Instagram to remember her father who was known to his friends and family as Ben.

She posted her favourite photo of the two of them together, saying it is "how I will choose to always remember him".

She also described him as having a "weird, fun sense of humour" which she says was "definitely" passed on to her.

Advertisement

"As demonstrated here... where I wore a fluffy cat to match his fluffy hat," she wrote in the caption.

She continued: "As you can imagine it's an extremely sad and difficult time. Thank you for your well wishes and if you knew him - have a beer for the ol' man. You know that's what he would have wanted."