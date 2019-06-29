As the Black Caps take on Australia in a crucial match overnight, many eyes will also be on the 'Wags balcony'.

The team of wives, girlfriends — and even children — are almost an extra player with their vocal support for the national cricket side as it bids for World Cup success in the UK.

Unofficial team captain Laura McGoldrick has been in England for more than a month with 2-year-old Harley, her daughter with batsman Martin Guptill.

It's a particularly busy gig as she juggles supporting the players, parenting and her own work covering the games for Sky Sport.

"It has been such a privilege to be here," McGoldrick tells Spy. "The crowds are huge, the atmosphere superb and of course our boys are doing so well. We are having such a great time."

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson said it was the first time the Black Caps had all the girlfriends, wives and children on tour with them.

"It's always exciting to have them behind us," he told Radio Hauraki this week. "It's also awesome to have them around the hotel as it helps get us out of the cricket bubble."

This game vs Australia is extra special — against our fierce rivals from over the Tasman and held at Lord's in London, the home of cricket.

McGoldrick and others have travelled around Britain, including to the Black Caps' nail-biting win last weekend against the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, which she says frayed the supporters' nerves. They were also at Wednesday morning's heartbreaking defeat to Pakistan at Edgbaston.

Some wives and girlfriends have been in the UK since the tournament started; others arrived later. "By the time the Australia game is on this Sunday at Lord's, basically every player will have a partner with them over here which is really cool. Watching such an iconic test at the home of cricket will be very special," McGoldrick says.

After tomorrow, the Black Caps' next match is huge — against hosts England on Wednesday night NZ time.

All that sport has not stopped some of the supporting group sightseeing. They have braved rainy days to explore the capital, including a trip to the London Eye. More importantly, they managed the obligatory visit to Harrods.

McGoldrick, whose mum Leanne and dad Bryn are also over in Britain, has even done her bit to end transtasman hostililties — she relived her 10-year-old fantasies and saw the Spice Girls reunion concert at Wembley Stadium with Amy Finch, wife of Australian player Aaron.

The support pack

Angelina van Roosmalen, Kat Houk, Tehere Munro, Laura McGoldrick, Caitlin Dodunski, Alex MacLeod-Smith, Samantha Wells-Borell, Lucy O'Sullivan and Kate Logan in London. Photo / supplied

From left to right:

• Angelina van Roosmalen: Fiancee of Ish Sodhi

• Kat Houk: Partner of Lockie Ferguson

• Tehere Munro: Wife of Colin Munro

• Laura McGoldrick: Wife of Martin Guptill

• Caitlin Dodunski: Partner of Mitchell Santner

• Alex MacLeod-Smith: Partner of Jimmy Neesham

• Samantha Wells-Borell: Partner of Colin de Grandhomme

• Lucy O'Sullivan: Partner of Henry Nicholls

• Kate Logan: Partner of Tom Blundell