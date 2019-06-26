The Black Caps may have lost to Pakistan overnight but they are still heroes in the eyes of these adorable supporters.

The team's smallest supporters lined up to watch their dads play at Edgbaston in Birmingham, each wearing a tiny custom Black Caps jerseys with their dads' names on the back.

The photo, snapped by Martin Guptill's wife Laura McGoldrick, shows their daughter Harley, alongside Colin Munro's children Chloe and Conor, Tim Southee's daughter Indie and Trent Boult's infant son Bowie.

The Hits host McGoldrick has taken a break from her morning radio show Laura, Sam and Toni to join her husband on tour in the UK and support the Black Caps on their World Cup quest.

Advertisement

She's one of several wives and partners who have made the journey over, along with their infant children.

When faced with the last ball of their most recent match, McGoldrick had just one word to sum up the defeat: "Bugger."

The team will next face off against arch-rivals Australia on Sunday morning, at Lord's in London.