A Kiwi parody music video of the hit song Old Town Road has gone viral, with more than 500,000 views since it debuted last week.

Flava hosts Daz and Ast released the video to Mullet Anthem on Thursday, and the hilarious parody - an ode to Kiwi mullets from Dunedin to Pukekohe - has proved a hit with fans.

The song pays tribute to mullet culture, with brilliantly Kiwi lyrics such as: "Party in the back, business is attached ... got stubbies to match."

The video finds Daz and Ast riding on tractors around rural New Zealand, appreciating mullets of all different forms while wearing stubbies and jandals.

Fans loved the hilarious parody, with one commenting: "Straight up this song is boss," and another calling it a "banger".

Old Town Road (Remix) is a collaboration between rapper Lil Nas X and country star Billy Ray Cyrus. The song went straight to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.