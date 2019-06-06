Taylor Swift fans are finding it hard to shake, shake, shake it off after shelling out for official Swift merchandise that contains a Tay-Tay typo.

While the spelling error is on shirts that were sent out last month, fans are only just starting to notice.

Twitter user April, who goes by the handle SavvyStardust, posted a picture of her snazzy Swift shirt showing off the spelling error.

The shirt shows a lyric from Swift's new single ME! but contains a misspelling of the word 'you're'

'Your'e the only one of you Baby that's the fun of you' it reads.

EXCUSE ME! I've had this shirt for nearly a month and you're telling me it's had a typo THIS WHOLE TIME!! pic.twitter.com/8P9p6BPMuV — April 🦋 ‏ (@SavvyStardust) June 5, 2019



But it appears that the typo only affected those who opted for the crop top shirt, as fellow Twitter fans stated that there's no such spelling shock for those rocking the non crop top.

People with the crop versions have had no problem. Mine is the non cropped version — April 🦋 ‏ (@SavvyStardust) June 5, 2019

Response has been mixed amongst the Swift fan community with some fans vocally outraged.

I can't believe they let this happen! As a technical writer....this really frustrates me. You should definitely contact the return people and see if they can help you with it. Maybe they will waive the return fee for the mistake! INSANE!!! pic.twitter.com/5xQRnTSLPt — Taylor Hamilton (@TayLlama13) June 5, 2019

While others were happy to have a bit of a laugh.



While others literally couldn't see what the problem was...