Mike Puru officially joined The Hits team this week, driving listeners home every arvo alongside Stacey Morrison!

So what better way to end the week than with a cheeky little report card, you know, just to see how Mike's been shaping up…

He kicked off the week with a bang by giving away a prize to see Lady Gaga live in Las Vegas to one lucky winner. Very nice!

We Are Sending Kylee To See Lady Gaga Live In Las Vegas! We just gave away a trip to Kylee to see Lady Gaga live in Las Vegas... But can we go bigger than Gaga?? Be listening to The Hits tomorrow at 7.30am for another huge announcement. Posted by Stace & Mike on The Hits on Sunday, 5 May 2019

Mike displayed also an excellent attitude, revealing he's upping his fitness game by getting back into running. However, Stace did note that apparently, the calorie counter on your Fitbit doesn't actually mean anything… Sorry, Mike.

Advertisement

While mostly cooperative, Mike and Stace did have their first … disagreement, after he discovered that Stace is NOT a fan of cats… So points for liking cats… but also points deducted for liking cats?

Stace & Mike - Cat Chat There are two types of people in this world... Which one are you? Posted by Stace & Mike on The Hits on Wednesday, 8 May 2019

Mike showed his sense of humour while discussing breastfeeding a baby in a pool with Anika Moa – though a little "uncouth" he definitely made us laugh! Extra points!

Stace & Mike - Breastfeeding In The Pool A Wellington mother was shocked after being told she wasn't allowed to breastfeed in a council pool.... Posted by Stace & Mike on The Hits on Wednesday, 8 May 2019

He also got over his nerves over how to pronounce Anika's last name … Moa, not 'mower'.

Special notes from Producer MU and Producer Alex:

Mike's work ethic is off the charts! Not only has he arrived early every day this week, but he even stayed late one night to do "extra work" after everyone else had left. Wowza!

While there aren't many negatives to discuss, it must be noted that Mike has the very quirky tendency of killing the environment with the amount of paper he uses and saying "sorry" after every time the mics switch off.

Overall, Mike has proven that he still has the knack!

Final grade: A++

• This article was originally published on The Hits and is republished here with permission.