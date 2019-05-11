Liam Stewart, the son of Rachel Hunter and rocker Sir Rod Stewart, is expected to join the Queenstown's SkyCity Stampede ice hockey team within the next fortnight, after the club confirmed his signing this week.

It's a sure bet his mum will come home to see some of his games and his sister Renee too.

But what about his dad and wife Penny Lancaster? Will they venture from their home in the UK to cheer on his boy in the South Island stands?

Sir Rod is a huge fan of his son's sporting career, often attending his games. Two years ago, he made headlines when he was joined by Lancaster and ex-wife Rachel to watch 24-year-old Liam play for Great Britain, winning against Japan at the Hockey Division 1B World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Maybe Sir Rod can mix business with pleasure and turn on a concert for fans at NZ's winter playground when he visits his son.

Nicole Artukovich and Liam Stewart. Photo / Supplied

He did just that last year in Croatia — the Dubrovnik Times reported that Sir Rod was to combine a concert in Zagreb with sailing along the Croatian coast upon recommendation from his future daughter-in-law Nicole Artukovich.

Artukovich, 24, grew up in Long Beach, California, and is an experienced events' co-ordinator. She and Stewart have been most recently based in Los Angeles where Liam played ice hockey at the Staples Centre in March.

In his ice hockey career Stewart spent four years with Washington's Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League, and a season with the Quad City Mallards and Alaska Aces before moving to Britain, where he played a season for Coventry Blaze and most recently Surrey's Guildford Flames in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Spy will be keeping an eye out for the couple — and their celebrity family — when they land in Queenstown.

By Ricardo Simich