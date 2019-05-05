Mandy Moore has shared photos on Instagram of her four-day hike in New Zealand's South Island with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The 35-year-old This Is Us actress went hiking around Wanaka as part of the clothing company Eddie Bauer's "#whyihike" campaign.

The star shared images of her journey on Instagram, saying she "truly can't get over the unimaginable beauty of the sunsets and the landscapes" in New Zealand.

Moore and Goldsmith were joined by Chase Weideman, Ashley and Jenn Streicher, and Eddie Bauer guide, Melissa Arnot Reid.

The group began with a "leisurely hike through the verdant foothills of Mount Aspiring National Park," Moore wrote on Instagram.

"Day 2 of our trip to Wanaka meant a rafting excursion down the west branch of the Matukituki river before a helicopter trip up to the Alpine slopes surrounding us and a summit of Black Peak. Epic!

"Being in this magnificent country for the past week has consistently taken our collective breath away - I can't wait for what awaits us next."