Mandy Moore has shared photos on Instagram of her four-day hike in New Zealand's South Island with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.
The 35-year-old This Is Us actress went hiking around Wanaka as part of the clothing company Eddie Bauer's "#whyihike" campaign.
The star shared images of her journey on Instagram, saying she "truly can't get over the unimaginable beauty of the sunsets and the landscapes" in New Zealand.
There a plethora of reasons #whyihike. It gives me grounding, connection, recalibration. There are oh so many metaphors for the challenges and discomfort that one may face on the trail that can be applied to life in a general sense. It can also be a time of quiet reflection, a time to drink in every frame of new terrain, to stand in wonder at the sheer beauty and magnitude of this planet.... it's truly endless. This trip signifies all of that and more: it's an opportunity to take a break from the chaos of the daily grind, travel to the other side of the world with some of my closest friends and to gently push ourselves out of our comfort zone. Day 1 was a soft landing: a leisurely hike through the verdant foothills of Mount Aspiring National Park. Day 2 of our trip to Wanaka meant a rafting excursion down the west branch of the Matukituki river before a helicopter trip up to the Alpine slopes surrounding us and a summit of Black Peak. Epic! Being in this magnificent country for the past week has consistently taken our collective breath away- I can't wait for what awaits us next. Stay tuned!!! #whyihike #liveyouradventure
Moore and Goldsmith were joined by Chase Weideman, Ashley and Jenn Streicher, and Eddie Bauer guide, Melissa Arnot Reid.
The group began with a "leisurely hike through the verdant foothills of Mount Aspiring National Park," Moore wrote on Instagram.
"Day 2 of our trip to Wanaka meant a rafting excursion down the west branch of the Matukituki river before a helicopter trip up to the Alpine slopes surrounding us and a summit of Black Peak. Epic!
"Being in this magnificent country for the past week has consistently taken our collective breath away - I can't wait for what awaits us next."