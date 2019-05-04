If you grew up in the 90s, then get ready for the nostalgia hit you never knew you needed courtesy of one of the most beloved What Now casts to grace our screens.

Shavaughn Ruakere, Anthony Samuels, Jason Fa'afoi, Carolyn Taylor and "Props Boy" Mike Carpenter reunited for a catch-up brunch this weekend and posted the magical reunion snaps to Instagram.

Shav captioned the photo: "I was 18 when I started on What Now. Ha, while I was helping 'raise the nation' I was growing up myself. I feel like I owe so much of what I've learnt about performing/acting/connecting with people to being a part of this show. What a blessing in my life. And to know and grow up with these people. Anth, Jase, Caro, Props Boy (hehe) We know we were lucky. We know we had it good. Heart happy."

She also posted video to her Insta stories, introducing each crew member one by one and saying: "This is a beautiful moment" and calling it a "wholesome childhood memory".

The crew hosted the much-loved Kiwi kids' programme together in different variations from 1996 when Anthony was the first to start, until 2006 when Carolyn was the last to leave.

Fans from that era took to Instagram to comment on the photo calling it "iconic" and "nostalgia at its finest".

"I grew with you guys too!! I'm so glad I got to be apart of the last good kids TV shows! Honestly I was always excited to get up on a Sunday morning and watch you guys!," one wrote.

Another said: "This picture is how I will always remember What Now. Full of laughs and love and smiles. They should do another reunion show and bring you guys back."

While another added: "Definitely best of the best. Don't think there's a Kiwi kid alive that hasn't had their Sunday morning entertained by @whatnownz."