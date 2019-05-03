Samantha Hayes has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The Newshub presenter and Dancing With the Stars winner revealed the news via Instagram, sharing a photo of her early baby bump.

"Super excited to finally break the news that Jay & I are having a baby!" wrote Hayes.

"We've been keeping it under wraps but the bump has now well and truly popped. Can't wait to meet our little one in spring."

Hayes revealed last week she had found love with Jeroen "Jay" Blaauw, from Amsterdam, who she first met travelling four years ago and later reconnected with while climbing in the Andes in January.

Hayes' announcement comes in the midst of an apparent New Zealand media baby boom.

TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay recently announced she is expecting a baby with her husband Iain McKay.

Meanwhile, Prime News presenter Janika ter Ellen is also pregnant with her husband, Newshub rugby reporter Ross Karl.