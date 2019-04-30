Kiwi comedy star Rose Matafeo is on the holiday of a lifetime and is posting everything from gorgeous daily videos to hilarious travel tips.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Rose posted photos of herself at the Elvis Presley Honeymoon House with the caption: "The rumours are true! I've come to Palm Springs alone to have a glamorous mental breakdown!"

When fellow comedian mate Eli Matthewson asked who took the photos, Rose responded: "A very shy cute couple / the tour guide / a sweet family who said that my accent reminded them of Adele."

She continued to post videos and photos of the gorgeous scenery, talking about "achieving enlightenment" and finding out "the meaning of life".

a lizard told me the meaning of life in the middle of this desert but he told me I couldn’t tell anyone!!!! sorry!!! 🦎 🤭🦎🤭 pic.twitter.com/QJ7W7PjLFP — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) April 29, 2019

She also posted a Twitter thread with "tips for the solo traveller in Palm Springs".

It features gems like: "Don't be embarrassed to eat alone. I like to eat only one very huge expensive meal a day. Try ignore pitying looks from older couples and nearby tables - remember that they haven't talked to each other all night and they've probably cheated on each other 6+ times!

"Make friends. Talk to people! There's a cocktail hour at my hotel where you can mingle with other guests. They all hated me, except a lovely couple I met from San Diego. Erin works with sea otters and her husband is cousins with Jack Johnson."

And: "Tip generously, even with the guy who spilt an entire martini on your dress (if this happens to you, do what I did and laugh glamorously then claim that 'I needed an excuse to wash this dress anyway')"

Over on Instagram she's taken to posting some artistic video vignettes of her travels: