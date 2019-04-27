Watch out Shaun Johnson and Kayla Cullen — Spy's predicting there is a new star sporting couple ascending.

Otere Black, the Blues and Māori All Blacks first-five, is the player most likely to be called up to the All Blacks for the Rugby World Cup if more injuries impact the men in black's No 10 stocks.

Black, 23, has a Dan Carter boy-next-door marketability and his stunning girlfriend, Renee Te Riini, is a sporting star in her own right. Te Riini, also 23, is a netball player who plays in the Beko Netball League and once captained the Aotearoa Māori team.

She is a big supporter of Black, travelling to Santiago last year to watch him and the Māori All Blacks play Chile.

Renee Te Riini and Otere Black. Photo / Instagram

The photogenic pair show plenty of love for each other on social media and have recently showed off some romantic trips to Los Angeles and Fiji.

Black's stocks have soared after injury forced Damian McKenzie out of reckoning for the World Cup.

McKenzie has suffered an ACL injury; the same injury which sidelined Black for much of 2017.

But he told the Herald last week he was staying grounded and not thinking too far ahead, including a possible ABs call-up.

"It's not something I've read into too much," he said.

"I'm just concentrating on what I need to do. For me, it's just being consistent — turning up week in, week out and putting in performances that make the team win. That's the biggest thing.

"I feel I have grown a lot as a player and as a person as well, but there's always something to improve on. There's still a long way to go."

Watch this space!