Bachelor NZ star Zac Franich is in hospital after unexpectedly having to go in for surgery this weekend.

His partner Erin Simpson posted a photo of the reality star in Auckland's Mercy Ascot Hospital to her Instagram yesterday, to let fans know he was ok.

She wrote: "It's fair to say our weekend plans have changed. @zacfranich underwent surgery today to remove a blockage in a 'pipe thing' that leads to his kidney.

"They cut the blockage and inserted a stent and now it should go back to flowing normally again!! PUJ for those in the know 'blocked pipe thing' for us who aren't."

She also added a note saying: "He asked for lamb rack for dinner so he's bouncing back already xx"

She also posted videos to her Instagram story of herself helping Zac with his post-op skincare regime.

Erin and Zac started dating a year after Zac finished filming for The Bachelor NZ, which saw him paired with winner Viarni Bright. The pair split in late 2017.

Since then, Simpson and Franich have moved into an apartment together and recently got engaged to be married.