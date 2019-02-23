Martin Henderson has won a coveted role in new series Virgin River.

The 44-year-old is following in the Netflix footsteps of fellow Kiwis Anthony Starr, KJ Apa and Matttias Inwood with a role in the streaming giant's latest drama.

It is Henderson's first role in a series since his two seasons in Grey's Anatomy, where he earned the nickname McKiwi.

Virgin River is part of a push by Netflix into Hallmark Channel-esque programming, which means it's high on soapy love and romance.

The former Shortland Street star will play Jack Sheridan, an ex-Marine commander who moves to a small Californian town in search of a peaceful life.

Henderson stars alongside Alexandra Breckenridge, of This is Us fame, who plays Melinda Monroe, a woman who moves to Virgin River desperate to forget her painful past in Los Angeles.

Other stars include Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole and fellow Kiwi Daniel Gillies, who starred in NZ's Street Legal at the turn of the century and had a big break in Spider Man 2.

It looks like there could be a few seasons for the show, based on author Robyn Carr's Virgin River novels, spanning 20 books which have sold more than 13 million copies.

Henderson caught up with friend and Aquaman star Jason Mamoa. Photo / Instagram

The series started filming in Vancouver in December. Henderson was back in New Zealand for a break over the New Year and enjoyed some boat and beach time on Waiheke Island. The first season's 10 episodes are due to finish filming in March, with a streaming date yet to be released.

Meanwhile Henderson reunited with good mate, Aquaman's Jason Momoa this week and posed for an Instagram photo.

"What an awesome surprise to run into @prideofgypsies — amazing big-hearted human being. Miss our laughs on The Red Road," he wrote in reference to the TV series they appeared in together.