The fire atop the SkyCity Convention Centre continues to rage for a second day, as the inferno suddenly flares up.

One person was injured and at least one firefighter has been hospitalised - believed to have been a medical event.

The fire - ignited by a worker's blowtorch on the roof of the seven-storey building about 1.15pm yesterday - shows little sign of abating this morning. Flames and thick smoke continue to pour from the building.

The neighbouring TVNZ building is being evacuated amid fears the fire may spread, and the Breakfast show is broadcasting live from the street outside. Auckland Council's head office in Albert St is being assessed for smoke damage and health and safety for staff and could also be closed.

Road closures currently include: Wellesley St (west from Victoria to Nelson + between Nelson & Hobson), Nelson St (between Cook & Victoria) and Hobson St (btwn Victoria & Wellesley).

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Auckland manager Ron Devlin revealed his teams are letting the roof burn as part of their strategy.

He said the blaze was "an extremely difficult fire to fight" and was proud of his crews for their work.

"The perseverance has been quite considerable... some of them don't want to go home," he told Breakfast.

"They like to see their water go on the yellow stuff and see that go black."

However the wind - expected to get up to 40 knots today - was making that hard.

Devlin said there was a "science" to fighting the fire and his team had a clear plan.

"We want to sacrifice the roof want to let it burn so we can get our people on the fifth floor and extinguish it," he revealed.

Fresh teams were due to start the next shift at the scene, taking over from crews who had worked through the night.

Devlin said they were "fatigued" and it was important to get them home to rest.

"But we need to get them home get the fresh people here and really prepare them to put this fire out."