Jeremy Clarkson has been slammed online after giving a contestant the wrong answer despite the fact he should have known the correct one on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

The first contestant of the night Sarah used her "Ask a host" lifeline when she was stuck on the question: "In which year did Concorde make its last commercial flight?"

And even though the former Top Gear host admitted to Sarah that he had indeed been a passenger onboard the supersonic airliner's final journey, he still gave her the incorrect answer.

"I'm going to say 1998 but you're relying on my maths which are notoriously awful," he said.

Not trusting Jeremy's choice, Sarah went on to use the 50:50 lifeline which eliminated his answer and led her to correctly guess 2003.

After the embarrassing blunder, viewers took to social media to blast the host for telling the contestant the wrong date.

"How could there be any more of a perfect person to ask than someone who was actually on the last ever Concorde flight…but nope. Jeremy had no idea when he took that historic flight," one person wrote.

Another agreed: "Is Jeremy Clarkson serious on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? He was on the ACTUAL flight and said 1998 and it was wrong! 'Answer was 2003! How can you not remember something so historic and being on the actual flight?"

That ‘ask the host’ lifeline is genuinely more of a hinderance than help with @JeremyClarkson as the host, isn’t it? #millionaire #whowantstobeamillionaire #wwtbam — Helen (@CopyGirlHelen) August 31, 2019

#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire Jeremy tends to be a wasted lifeline! — Al G Bra (@AlGBra1) August 31, 2019

#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire

What is the point of "Ask the host" doubt Jeremy Clarkson would get his date of birth correct if it came up 😅 — Dee (@dalkey04) August 31, 2019

The Concorde, which travelled twice as fast as the speed of sound, was pulled out of service 16 years ago after low passenger numbers and rising maintenance costs.

Its final flight took place on October 24, 2003 with celebrities including Jeremy, Piers Morgan, Jodie Kidd, Joan Collins, politician Tony Benn, and Bernie Ecclestone.