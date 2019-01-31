A man has been seriously injured after jumping off the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the man was seen walking on the bridge shortly after 6am.

The man jumped off near the apex on the northbound side, and was picked up in the water by Auckland Police boat Deodar.

He had serious injuries and was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Advertisement

The left lane northbound on the Auckland Harbour Bridge was temporarily blocked during the incident. It was now open.

Last November a man survived the 43-metre fall after jumping from a moving car on the Harbour Bridge then leaping off the edge.

He was able to swim to safety and was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

His friends in the car said he was having a "bad trip" and they were taking him to hospital.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.