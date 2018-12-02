In case you missed it: This was one of the Herald's top stories on social media this week.

The 6-year-old boy who was missing in South Auckland for more than 15 hours didn't know the people he stayed with overnight, his aunt says.

Walter Everitt, hadn't been seen since 6.25 last night. He had gone missing from his mother Barbara Bichan's home at Silver Creek Rd, Weymouth.

He was found this morning, having stayed at a Palmers Rd house. Palmers Rd can be reached from Silver Creek Rd by a 260m-long section of grass reserve.

Hundreds of volunteers joined in the search for Walter.

After he was found, Walter's aunt Meri Everitt initially said it appeared he had stayed at a friend's house and hadn't told his mum.

But she later told the Herald the family were unknown to him.

"Walter said he didn't even know the child."

When the police announced they had found Walter, they said they located him at an address in the area.

"The occupants were unaware that the boy was missing. However in noticing police activity in the area, the family have approached police where it was determined that it was the missing 6-year-old."

Everitt, when asked by the Herald if Walter had described how he got to the Palmers Rd house, said, "No. He just said he was at the skate park. They went to The Warehouse, then they went back to that house.

"All he's saying is he slept in a sleeping bag and had toast for breakfast."

Walter Everitt at his home in Weymouth after being missing overnight. Photo / Leon Menzies

She said some of the sequence of events was confusing and the family wanted answers.

A police spokesman, when asked if inquiries were ongoing, said of Walter, "He was found safe and well. In terms of the people who came forward, there's no further investigation into that.

"When someone goes missing there are other procedures that get done; we probably wouldn't comment on that publicly."

Everitt said Walter seemed unaware of the commotion his disappearance had caused.

"We have been to Countdown and got him some stuff that he wants ...

"We would like to say a big thank you to everybody ... everyone who tried to help"