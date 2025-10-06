It said the investigation had been examining all avenues to identify the deceased man, including whether he was a visitor to New Zealand.
On September 25, Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said police had sought global assistance through the International Criminal Police Organisation, or Interpol.
“We have supplied biometric data such as fingerprints, photos and DNA profiles to Interpol to be checked against records in other countries,” Simmons said at the time.
“The man is thought to be in his 30s or 40s, with a distinctive birthmark on his left forearm.
“When located, he was wearing a black, long-sleeve woollen jersey, black trousers and grey tramping boots.”
Earlier, police had released photographs of items the mystery man was carrying with him when he was discovered.
The items include grey, black, and yellow gloves, a Powerade-branded drawstring bag and a bike pump, found inside a foreign-branded Sweed black backpack.
The Herald looked further into the items the man was carrying and found a similar Sweed-branded backpack on the South Korean fashion website GVG.
Although the bag could be shipped to New Zealand from GVG, there was no retail presence of stores in NZ selling the branded backpack.
A black bike pump was also one of the items found, branded as a Blackburn ‘Shorty Comp Mountain Pump’.
The specific bike pump was not currently listed on the Blackburn website; however, a similar Blackburn bike pump could be purchased from Torpedo7 for $27.99.
A Powerade-branded drawstring bag was also with the man and was made by NZ company AMS.
The Powerade brand is owned by the globally renowned Coca-Cola Company and sold in more than 80 countries worldwide.