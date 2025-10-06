Police have made a potential breakthrough in the identity of a man found dead in Christchurch’s Heathcote Valley more than two weeks ago. Photo / Canterbury Police

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police get ‘positive information’ on man found dead in Christchurch’s Heathcote Valley

Police have made a potential breakthrough in the identity of a man found dead in Christchurch’s Heathcote Valley more than two weeks ago. Photo / Canterbury Police

Police have made a potential breakthrough in identifying a man found dead in Christchurch’s Heathcote Valley more than two weeks ago.

Detective Sergeant Chris Power said police had received “positive information” about the man found on Horotane Valley Rd on September 19.

“We would like to thank the community that has come forward with information, which has greatly assisted us in our enquiries” Power said.

He said formal identification of the man “could still take some time”.

Police said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.