The 2025 FIS Slopestyle World Championship was claimed with a run that Sadowski-Synnott says she had never tried in competition. Video / FIS Park & Pipe

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won her third FIS Slopestyle World Championship in Corvatsch, Switzerland.

Her final run scored in the 90s, placing her three points ahead of her nearest competitor.

She debuted a new run combination to unlock the top spot.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand’s golden girl of snow sport, is on top of the world again – being crowned FIS Slopestyle World Champion in Corvatsch, Switzerland overnight.

The 24-year-old Wānaka snowboarder claimed her record-breaking third slopestyle world title with a thrilling final run. Sadowski-Synnott had been sitting sixth with one run remaining.

Just as she did in winning Olympic gold at Beijing in 2022, Sadowski-Synnott was the final athlete to drop into the course.

She left her best until last, stomping one of her trademark technical runs, leapfrogging into the top spot with the only score of the competition in the 90s.