Updated

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott crowned FIS slopestyle world champion for third time

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The 2025 FIS Slopestyle World Championship was claimed with a run that Sadowski-Synnott says she had never tried in competition. Video / FIS Park & Pipe
  • Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won her third FIS Slopestyle World Championship in Corvatsch, Switzerland.
  • Her final run scored in the 90s, placing her three points ahead of her nearest competitor.
  • She debuted a new run combination to unlock the top spot.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand’s golden girl of snow sport, is on top of the world again – being crowned FIS Slopestyle World Champion in Corvatsch, Switzerland overnight.

The 24-year-old Wānaka snowboarder claimed her record-breaking third slopestyle world title with a thrilling final run. Sadowski-Synnott had been sitting sixth with one run remaining.

Just as she did in winning Olympic gold at Beijing in 2022, Sadowski-Synnott was the final athlete to drop into the course.

She left her best until last, stomping one of her trademark technical runs, leapfrogging into the top spot with the only score of the competition in the 90s.

“That was crazy, I messed up my first run and put so much pressure on myself coming into the last run, all the girls were riding so good, and I was stoked to watch everyone’s runs. It just vibed me up to land that run. I have never done that [run combination] in contest before so I am super stoked!” said Sadowski-Synnott.

Zoi-Sadowski-Synnott in action on the course where she claimed the world crown. Photo / FIS Park & Pipe
Zoi-Sadowski-Synnott in action on the course where she claimed the world crown. Photo / FIS Park & Pipe

New Zealand’s most decorated Winter Olympian paid tribute to her family, friends, team and sponsors after a difficult 2024.

“I can’t really believe it. I didn’t really think about it coming into this week. I was just feeling incredibly grateful for this whole winter after my injury last year,” said Sadowski-Synott.

Sadowski-Synnott’s flawless final run put her three points clear of her nearest competitor.

Japanese riders Kokomo Murase and Reira Iwabuchi rounded out the podium in second and third.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in the winner's centre spot on the podium, flanked by Japan's Kokomo Murase (left) and Reira Iwabuchi (right). Photo / FIS Park & Pipe
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in the winner's centre spot on the podium, flanked by Japan's Kokomo Murase (left) and Reira Iwabuchi (right). Photo / FIS Park & Pipe

In the Freeski Slopestyle World Championships finals, Kiwis Ruby Star Andrews and Luca Harrington both secured career-best Slopestyle World Championships results, finishing in fifth and sixth respectively. Teammate Ben Barclay finished in 16th place.

