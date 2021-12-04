World reacts to Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul: 'Better than Brendon McCullum's 300'

Ajaz Patel shines for Black Caps but India edge day one of second test. Video / Sky Sport

Ajaz Patel shines for Black Caps but India edge day one of second test. Video / Sky Sport

New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat.

Ajaz, a left-arm spinner, added to his tally of four wickets on the opening day to return figures of 10/119 from 47.5 overs to bowl out India for 325.

England off-spinner Jim Laker was the first bowler to take a Test ten-for, against Australia in 1956 at Old Trafford.

Indian spin ace Anil Kumble is the only other player ever to do so, against Pakistan in 1999 at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla.

And obviously it's the greatest figures ever by a New Zealander, beating Sir Richard Hadlee's 9/52 in 1985.

It was an incredible performance from Patel that stunned the cricket world.

Ajaz Patel of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Mohd.Siraj of India with players during day two of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Better than McCullum's 300

In a video for CricInfo, former Black Cap spinner Dan Vettori put Patel's haul into perspective.

"I'm trying to rank how people talk about New Zealand's greatest achievements in test cricket and a lot talk about Brendon McCullum's 300 but this surpasses that because of the fact it's so rare," Vettori said.

"He only had 29 wickets heading into this test match and can now add another 10 to it.

"It was so exciting to watch. To see as the wickets started to get closer and closer, to feel that anticipation and to see the team rally round.

"It's one of those special test match moments for all those guys involved and something they'll remember forever.

A surreal, bittersweet day

By Sidharth Monga, Cricinfo

"It is a bittersweet feat. Only the third man to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings in 144 years of Test cricket, Ajaz wheeled away for 47.5 overs in the first innings of the match, but he is likely to be the only one of the three to be on the losing side.

"While Ajaz took 10 wickets for 119 runs at his end, the other end leaked 188 runs for no wicket in 62 overs. You look at the overall chances created by New Zealand, and you would think this Test was being played on a flat track. At 88.1%, India batted with much better control than any of the innings in the Kanpur draw. However, against Ajaz, their control percentage dropped to 81.46. While Ajaz drew a mistake once every 5.39 balls, the others troubled India once every 13.8 balls.

"Taking 10 wickets in an innings is a freak effort, which takes either big amount of luck to deny others or this kind of difference in the quality of bowling between one bowler and the rest. And Ajaz's quality was superlative, his endurance remarkable."

NZ's best spinner

By Niall Anderson, NZME

"Of the 33 New Zealand spinners to have taken more than five test wickets, Patel is the only one with an average under 34, sitting with 39 wickets at 28.1, while striking every 61 balls on average.

"Compare that to recent incumbents – Mitchell Santner (41 wickets at 45.6, SR 98), Ish Sodhi (41 wickets at 48.6, SR 78), Mark Craig (50 wickets at 46.5, SR 73) and Jeetan Patel (65 wickets at 47.3, SR 90) – and the improved threat Patel provides has been a huge boon to New Zealand's ability to be competitive in the sub-continent, earning away victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and drawing with India."

Ajaz Patel of New Zealand and all New Zealand players celebrating his 10th wicket in an innings during day two of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Social media reaction

Aussie white-ball skipper Aaron Finch was one who was blown away by the result.

"That's the most amazing thing I've ever seen! Ajaz Patel …. what a phenomenal performance," he tweeted.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri also joined the chorus of praise.

"One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man – Ajaz Patel," he wrote.

Ex-Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer also jumped on, writing: "Are you watching @anilkumble1074 bhai? Your exclusive club might get a new member today!"

I have been privileged to see some incredible things from @BLACKCAPS in my 15 years of commentary and today is right up there. @AjazP That was special mate. 👌🏻#class #10fer #cricket #history #mumbai — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) December 4, 2021

This is phenomenal ! pic.twitter.com/OV7uGI86cI — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) December 4, 2021

WHAT’S JUST HAPPENED HAHAHA — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 4, 2021