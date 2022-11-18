People take photographs in front of a sign representing Fifa World Cup 2022. Photo / AP

The Qatari hosts of the World Cup are reportedly putting pressure on Fifa to stop selling official sponsor Budweiser’s beer at the eight stadiums hosting matches, just days before kick-off.

The Times understands that 48 hours before Qatar face Ecuador in the tournament opener on Sunday, it is likely that fans will be told they cannot buy beer at any games.

The publication reported the only place it was currently certain that beer would be available to all football fans was at the Doha fan parks.

Fifa, the world governing body of association football, could be in breach of its multimillion-dollar contract with Budweiser if it is not allowed to sell its product or have visibility at the matches.

It comes after reports the Qatari royal family made a direct request to Fifa for Budweiser to move beer tents away from stadiums to less prominent locations.

The beer giant, which reportedly pays US$75 million ($121m) each four years to be the tournament’s official alcohol sponsor, was seen moving its tents last week.

Alcohol is not banned in Qatar, but its sale is strictly controlled. Visitors can usually only purchase it at hotel restaurants and bars for a premium price.

Budweiser owner AB InBev told Sky News it was only informed of the decision that its branded tents must be relocated eight days before the tournament was scheduled to start.

“AB InBev was informed on November 12 and is working with Fifa to relocate the concession outlets to locations as directed. We are working with Fifa to bring the best possible experience to the fans,” the company said.

“Our focus is on delivering the best possible consumer experience under the new circumstances.”

There have been warnings for fans who attend the World Cup. Homosexuality, swearing and drinking alcohol or being drunk in public are criminal acts in Qatar.

Radha Stirling, founder and director of the Detained in Dubai legal aid group, which has launched an app to help World Cup fans facing problems, said fans could end up in trouble for trivial issues.

“Qatar has not experienced mass tourism before this year and it is highly likely visitors will get into trouble, similar to the cases we have seen in Dubai over the past decade,” she told The Sun.

“It is difficult to advise people to ‘obey the law’ when the laws are so strict that Qatar is telling police to ‘go easy on tourists’ during the cup.

“Arbitrary enforcement of the law creates confusion and risk to visitors.

“Like in Dubai, people are often singled out when a complaint is made to police by a local Qatari who has been ‘offended’ by a visitor.

“The police are then obliged to act on the complaint.”

Qatar World Cup organisers said last week there were still thousands of rooms available for the tournament despite fears that the tiny Gulf state would be overflowing with fans when the tournament started.

There were at least 25,000 rooms free even during the peak days of the World Cup, expected between November 24 and November 28, organising committee accommodation director Omar Al-Jaber told a press conference.

Asked about fears over hotel shortages, Jaber said: “This is not the right message. We have enough accommodation and people can come and enjoy the tournament and choose what they are looking for.”

Qatar has been at the centre of widespread criticism over its human rights record, but organisers say 2.9 million of the 3.1 million tickets have been sold.

Jaber said the country was still expecting more than one million visitors during the 29-day event that starts November 20.