New Zealand coaching great Sir Graham Henry has identified the greatest challenge facing the Black Ferns in this weekend’s World Cup final against England at Eden Park.

Henry, who has been working in a mentoring role with the team for the past six months, says the last two Covid-affected years have denied young players the chance to gain experience on a big stage, something their opponents haven’t lacked.

Since the start of 2020, England’s Red Roses have played 22 test matches, most as part of the Six Nations, while the Black Ferns have only been able to play nine, after their calendar in 2020 was entirely barren.

“The biggest challenge for the Black Ferns is they haven’t had too many huge games like this. So they haven’t gone through that experience a lot and how do you learn? You can only learn by going through those experiences can’t you?,” Henry told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking on Friday.

“So the big challenge will be: can they deliver on the night?

“The captain of the England team, who plays number eight, has more caps than the whole of our eight forwards, so there’s a wee bit of a difference in experience and being on this test match stage.”

However, despite that imbalance of experience, Henry says the side are fully prepared to put every effort into a successful final performance of the tournament and will be winners no matter the outcome.

Part of that sense of victory is the impact the side has had on sports culture in New Zealand over the past few months, alongside success in the tournament that he largely puts down to the players themselves.

“Smithy and the rest of the coaches have done a fabulous job but the girls have been wonderful I think, you know they’ve totally connected and given their all and they’ve been inspirational haven’t they?

“Inspirational to the country, 45,000 at Eden Park, unheard of in women’s rugby, and the nation’s tuning in on the television, so fantastic job by the girls.

“Win or lose in this final, they’ve had a marvellous eight or nine weeks together and they’ve put women’s rugby in this country on the map... so it’s a massive step forward.”

Henry also reiterated his plans to retire from coaching, regardless of the result on Saturday and the experience being a part of such an impactful campaign.

“I’m reading the signs and the signs are: it’s time to hang up the boots and grow the tomatoes and catch the fish and have good red wine with your mates.”