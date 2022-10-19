The Black Ferns have made several changes to their squad to face Scotland. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns head into their final pool game without their top two try scorers, with Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui both out of the squad to play Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday.

The pair have made the most of their opportunities through the opening two weeks of the world cup, combining to score eight of the Black Ferns' tournament-leading 17 tries, with Woodman's five making her the joint top try scorer with Canadian hooker Emily Tuttosi.

However, as the side looks to lock down their top combinations a week out from the knockout stages, Renee Holmes will return at fullback in place of Tui, while explosive wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga returns from the casualty ward to start on the left wing, with Renee Wickliffe maintaining her spot on the right.

But while Leti-I'iga is able to return this weekend, the wait goes on for loose forward Kennedy Simon as she continues to recover from a lower leg injury.

The backline changes were several coach Wayne Smith has made to his side, which will be captained by halfback Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu in just her second start. Regular halves pairing Kendra Cocksedge and captain Ruahei Demant move to the bench, with Marino-Tauhinu partnering Hazel Tubic in the starting side.

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu will captain the Black Ferns. Photosport

Once again, there have been wholesale changes made in the pack, with Pip Love and Amy Rule returning to the front row, and Sarah Hirini and Liana Mikaele-Tu'u returning to the loose. The side will also use their third starting combination at lock, with Joanah Ngan-Woo replacing Chelsea Bremner to partner Maiakawanakaulani Roos.

Amy du Plessis also returns to the starting side at centre, linking up with Theresa Fitzpatrick.

Smith said the Black Ferns have been continually improving over the past month together and this weekend was about putting that on the field.

"We've seen bits and pieces of the game we want to play so this test is about bringing that all together for a more complete performance. We expect Scotland to be tough up front, so our attitude will need to be there right from kick off," Smith said.

The Black Ferns have the opportunity to clinch the top seed for the quarterfinals against Scotland, heading into the weekend with a 22-point buffer on Canada – the only other team with two bonus-point wins. England currently sit in the third seed after being unable to get a bonus point in their tough win over France last weekend. The trio are the only teams who go into their final pool match assured of a spot in the quarterfinals.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Renee Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love.

Reserves: Natalie Delamare, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kendra Cocksedge, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant.

Unavailable due to injury: Kennedy Simon and Stacey Fluhler.