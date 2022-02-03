Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and New Zealand's Nico Porteous as he claims the Gold medal at the XGames SuperPipe. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Our stable of NZME journalists answer all the big questions ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The event I'm most looking forward to is…

Matt Brown: Alpine skiing if I had to pick, but pretty much everything. I have been privileged to cover Alice Robinson's exploits over the past couple of years having covered Claudia Riegler as a young Journalist in the 1990s. I love the speed of the downhill and Super G and the more technical slalom and Giant Slalom and watching Robinson chase New Zealand's second ever Alpine medal will be exciting. Oh, and I love the cross-country skiing, the Biathlon and the speed skating.

Kris Shannon: Short track speed skating is always my favourite Winter Olympics watch. Sprinting in the Summer Olympics is fun and all, but there's one way to enhance even that glamour event: add ice. That extra element - and the degree of difficult it creates - produces all the drama and occasional carnage casual fans could want.

Kate Wells: Without doubt the Bobsleigh. It makes me want to bring out my family's Cool Runnings sound track CD each Winter Olympics. Not to mention Jamaica has a four man bobsleigh team competing at the Winter Games for the first time in 24 years.

Chris Rattue: Well, the only time I watch this stuff is every four years so I'm not even sure of the precise names…events with people flying through the air are always great…for people of a certain age they evoke the phrase Eddie the Eagle. Weirder stuff, like the race with skis and guns, is always good now and then. Then there's the luge...scary.

Elliott Smith: There's going to be a similar thread to all my answers. And the answer is anything involving Nico Porteous or Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Margaux Hackett, Alice Robinson, Finn Bilous and Nico Porteous. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The recent X-Games success of Kiwis Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous means...

Matt Brown: New Zealand should have its most successful Winter Olympics eclipsing the two bronze medals won by Nico and Zoi in Pyeongchang in 2018. Let's face it they are both favourites in their respective events to win New Zealand's first ever Winter Olympics gold medals. Nothing is guaranteed of course but they always appear calm under pressure and I think they will deliver.

Kris Shannon: Before PyeongChang, few in New Zealand would have heard of the two teenagers who would become this country's second and third winter medallists. Now Sadowski-Synnott and Porteous will be competing with the additional burden of expectation, but their X Games performances showed they are both ready to embrace that pressure.

Kate Wells: They are both on track to have outstanding Olympic campaigns. Both Zoi and Nico have dominated in their respective events for the past couple of years, so don't be surprised to see them both standing proud on the podium in Beijing.

Chris Rattue: That there's a side of New Zealand life I don't really understand. It's hard to know if their amazing feats represent some kind of movement, or if these are individual success stories due almost entirely to the athletes' endeavours. I suspect it is more of the latter, with a bit of the former.

Elliott Smith: They should come away with medals and further enshrine themselves into NZ Olympic history.

Alice Robinson of New Zealand takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on March 21, 2021. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The interest in the Games from the New Zealand public will be...

Matt Brown: One of fascination and expectation. For the second Games in a row a favourable time zone helps. NZ is five hours behind Beijing with events happening from the early afternoon through the evening. There will be intense interest in our medal prospects, Zoi, Nico and Alice.

Kris Shannon: Unprecedented - because a realistic shot at New Zealand's first Winter Games gold medal is exactly that. The three events featuring the two aforementioned young stars should, with the help of a friendly timezone in Beijing, generate the sort of mainstream water-cooler interest we always see during the Summer Olympics.

Kate Wells: Big. With the recent success of athletes like Nico and Zoi, I expect the whole country to get behind our athletes. I imagine Kiwi families will be glued to their televisions in the afternoons and evenings.

Chris Rattue: Like a lot of what could be termed second level sports, the public will lap it up if we do well. Controversies and wacky stories always grab attention. But non-traditional Kiwi sports have a life on their own via social media and special interest internet sites. 'The New Zealand Public' is no longer an entirely legitimate category.

Elliott Smith: Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, mainly or anyone that looks like claiming a medal. There's a lot we don't understand about winter sports still so I suspect our interest will be largely on who has a chance of winning ... that is until someone like Peter Michael comes along like last time and threatens a medal and all of a sudden the nation is up watching speed skating like it's a Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Campbell Wright NZL shooting during the Biathlon Men's Sprint 7.5km at Les Tuffes Nordic Centre. Photo / AP

The Games' most fascinating storyline will be…

Matt Brown: What happens when an athlete wears a Where is Peng Shuai tee shirt? And if it doesn't happen it will be interesting to see if Norway, a country with a similar population to NZ who topped the medal list four year ago, can dominate again and eclipse the likes of Germany, China and Canada. The signs are they will. Norway's philosophy is joy of sport for all, focusing on participation. Children are encouraged to give everything a go and scores and league standings aren't kept for kids under 13. It's about ensuring kids have a positive experience in sport. It's resulted in huge numbers of teenagers continuing with sport. Food for thought.

Kris Shannon: How and when athletes choose to use their platform and make a stand against human-rights abuses in China. Human Rights Watch estimates as many as one million Uyghur Muslims are being kept in 're-education facilities' in Xinjiang - it would be a surprise if none of the 3000 athletes at the Games speaks out on their behalf.

Kate Wells: How many top athletes are affected by Covid-19. Organisers are expecting cases to rise over the next week as athletes and officials arrive. Those who test positive at the Games will be able to take part, but only once they've returned two negative tests.

Chris Rattue: There is some unease amongst athletes about the amount of snooping the Chinese are doing via apps. That might blow up although apparently the hosts have pulled back a bit.

China has also made it clear anyone making critical statements about the country could be in for the high jump. Stay tuned.

Elliott Smith: Similar to last year - can the Olympics avoid a Covid breakout and will the bubble hold tight?

Predictions for Kiwi medals:

Matt Brown: I am going for four, being a glass half full guy and think we will win at least one gold medal, possibly two. Zoi Sadowski -Synnott is favourite in the women's snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air competitions and Nico Porteous favourite in the men's Freeski halfpipe. Alice Robinson is a strong contender to podium in the Giant Slalom despite struggling for results this World Cup season while she could also snatch a surprise podium finish in Super G. Outside chances for frees skiers Finn Bilous and Miguel Porteous while you just can't write off speedskater Peter Michael, two fourths in Pyeongchang, despite no recent form, he seems like a guy who might spring a surprise.

Kris Shannon: I'm feeling optimistic and will say four. Sadowski-Synnott and Porteous will be in or around gold in each of their events - taking the duo's tally to five Winter Olympic medals - while downhill skier Alice Robinson will have the best day of her life and race on to the podium in one of her three events.

Chris Rattue: All eyes will be on Nico Porteous as he tries to win New Zealand's first gold...maybe big brother Miguel might come up trumps with a medal as well.

Elliott Smith: 3 medals. 2 gold (Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott) and another silver (Sadowski-Synnott).