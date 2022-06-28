Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates retaining a service game during the singles tennis match against Britain's Paul Jubb on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships. Photo / AP

A fiery Nick Kyrgios has narrowly survived a five-set scare as he battled through his first round match at Wimbledon.

The Aussie tennis star beat Brit Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 7-6, 7-5 in a match that was more notable for his astonishing sprays at the umpire and a line judge than the tennis itself.

Kyrgios branded the line judge a "snitch" who "has no fans" in the opening minutes of the highly-charged tie - and continued with his comments towards the chair - and some British fans - as the match went on.

Kyrgios dedicated the win to the "rowdy" members of the crowd who criticised him during the match.

"I thought I was going to go down there for a bit and it would have been tough to take," he said.

Asked about his temperament during the match, and whether he would consider a career in commentary after he retires, he said: "I just talk a lot.

"Off the court I'm not too bad, on court I'm different. But if they pay me enough I'll probably do it."

In the middle of the third game of the opening set, the Aussie's war of words with the officials began.

Kyrgios had grown frustrated of people talking between points and his frustration boiled over when a line judge approached the chair umpire.

As the changeover continued, courtside microphones picked up Kyrgios calling the line judge a "snitch" who "has no fans".

The at-times volatile Aussie completely lost it however after his serve was broken and he clobbered a ball out of the Court 3 stadium his opening round match was being played on. He was handed a ball abuse warning for the act.

Kyrgios' frustration got the better of him as a level-headed Jubb claimed the opening set 6-3 with fans watching from the edge of their seats.

"Nick Kyrgios is so frustrated about being broken to go 5-3 down against Britain's Paul Jubb he has just smashed a ball out of the All England Club and onto Church Road. Jubb, who is playing really well, wins the first set 6-3," The Guardian's Sean Ingle wrote.

n standard Kyrgios fashion however, the Aussie completely flipped the script in the second set by taking it 6-1.

His dominance was on full display as he broke Jubb's serve multiple times and dominated behind his own serve.

As the second set rolled on the Aussie was motivating himself after every point he won, but it didn't stop the chatter during changeovers between him and the chair umpire.

Kyrgios' words towards the line judge continued after a check on one of his serves, the Aussie was heard saying she was "the worst I've ever seen" and telling her to "get off the court" as her call was overruled.

The Aussie eventually took the third set 7-5.

But he lost his stranglehold of the match in the fourth set, losing on tie break before launching into a spray at the umpire about a let call.

It was more of the same in the fifth set, as Kyrgios threw away an opportunity to serve out the match - with Jubb breaking back.

But Kyrgios' experience shone through as he broke Jubb's serve again to win the fifth set 7-5.