Kristina Mladenovic was knocked out on the opening day of Wimbledon but fans took notice of more than just her tennis ability. Photo / Instagram/AP

Tennis fans gave a thumbs up to Kristina Mladenovic's choice of outfit at Wimbledon as she bucked the trend at the conservative grand slam — but there was no smiling as she lost her first round match in straight sets.

Angelique Kerber defeated the Frenchwoman 6-0 7-5 on the opening day of the major, which saw many matches on outside courts cancelled because of London's rain.

Wimbledon has a strict all-white dress code and Mladenovic changed things up a bit just a day after Aussie Nick Kyrgios said the All England Club wouldn't know what was "cool" in the fashion world, adding he'd like the rules to be relaxed so he could add a touch of black to his on-court outfit.

Mladenovic wore a crop top which caught the eye of tennis pundits.

Journalist Carole Bouchard said the outfit reflected Wimbledon had become more accepting of different fashion choices.

"Mladenovic playing in what the young gen is calling a crop top, but what my gen is calling a bra," Bouchard tweeted. "Sign of the times that Wimbledon has no issue with that. Still can remember the year some had troubles because of 'too short' skirts lol."

Tennis producer David Kane said the outfit reminded him of Madonna's famous "cone bra".

"The structured effect on the Adidas crop top Mladenovic has on is giving … Madonna cone bra?" he tweeted.

Others were happy to see the world No. 33 try something different in the fashion department.