Novak Djokovic. Photo / AP

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has been forced to defend himself over allegations of cheating on the eve of his title defence.

Djokovic's coach Boris Becker has revealed he has his ways of signalling to the world number one on court.

Tennis rules forbid coaches from instructing their players in the middle of matches.

But Djokovic insists it's not a rule breach but concedes the practice is widespread.

He says the way you look at each other and the way you feel your box and they feel what your going through on the court, gives you that reassurance.

Meanwhile eighth seed David Ferrer has pulled out with an elbow injury, ending his Grand Slam streak at 50.