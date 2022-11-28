A screaming match between two players has been caught on camera at a Melbourne golf club and has attracted thousands of views. Video / @JohnMilionis

A screaming match between two players at a Melbourne golf club has emerged online, with the wild altercation attracting thousands of views.

The chaotic scene is understood to have unfolded at Cranbourne Golf Club during their annual club tournament over the weekend, with a disagreement between two players quickly descending into a expletive-laden yelling match.

Footage shared to Twitter starts off with one enraged player marching up to two other men standing on the course.

“I don’t like spectators, so why are there people watching? Why are they on the golf course?” the man says as he approaches.

This immediately sets off one of the golfers, a player in a red shirt, who storms up to the man and tells him to walk away before “I knock you the f**k out, c**t”.

At this point, the situation boils over and both men begin screaming in each other’s face.

An angry confrontation has occurred between two men on a Melbourne golf course. Photo / Screen shot

“Come on c**t, I’ll f**king smash you. You’re a f**king idiot,” the man in the red shirt says.

“Go away, you d**khead,” the older man screams back.

“I’ll f**king knock you out,” says the other man.

“Threaten me with violence? Take the first shot and I will have you sued for assault,” the first man screams.

This is when the third man intervenes, asking the older player to explain what is going on, prompting him to reply that the situation was “bulls**t” and point out that the club championships are under way.

The older man begins walking away before the man in the red shirt screams out, asking why he was “hitting up on us”.

“I am not hitting up on you,” the man yells back.

“Well, you f**king are when we are there you stupid c**t. You are a f**king idiot,” he responds.