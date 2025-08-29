“The Wellington Phoenix are immensely disappointed to have not been selected ... Given that the Phoenix is the largest professional football club in Oceania, the club is digesting OFC’s decision and is seeking further information as to how both Auckland and Christchurch received higher scores.”

OFC will invest US$40 million ($70m) over the next four years, which covers all airfares and accommodation for the competing clubs, except for the Australian entry as they are not part of the confederation.

Aside from offering professional opportunities for players and coaches across Oceania and driving improvement in standards, there is one carrot above all others. The winner of the regional league will qualify for Fifa’s club competitions, including the annual Fifa Intercontinental Cup and the new quadrennial Club World Cup, which is set to offer massive prize money.

“How the Phoenix, as the only professional club in Oceania for over 15 years, could not be included in the first OFC Pro League is nonsensical,” Phoenix general manager David Dome said.

“The Phoenix have fought for football in Oceania since 2007. We are the only club in the OFC region with a fully staffed, eight-team professional academy, the only club in Oceania with a professional pathway for women’s footballers, we have world-class training facilities and we have invested more money into football in the region than any other private organisation.

“We are considering a judicial review of the process and how the licensing decision has been made.”

The other preferred clubs confirmed by OFC were Bula Boys FC (Fiji), Hekari United FC (Papua New Guinea), Solomon Kings FC (Solomon Islands), Tahiti United FC (Tahiti) and Vanuatu FC (Vanuatu).

South Melbourne FC will represent Australia as the sole team from outside the OFC region.

Each club will play a minimum of 17 matches. The league will be officially launched at an event held in Auckland in October.

OFC general secretary Franck Castillo said it was a “historic moment” for Oceania football.

“For the first time, our region will have a professional league that provides a pathway for players, coaches and clubs to compete at the highest level within the Pacific.

“The eight preferred clubs represent the diversity and passion of our member associations, and while there are still final steps to be completed, today marks a major milestone on our journey towards January 2026.”