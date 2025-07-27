Players line up as the penalty shoot-out takes place during the Australia Cup 2025 Round of 32 match between Perth Glory FC and Wellington Phoenix FC. Photo / Getty Images

The Wellington Phoenix survived a lightning strike and a dramatic penalty shoot-out to progress to the last 16 of the Australia Cup.

Academy graduate Lukas Kelly-Heald scored the decisive spot kick as the Phoenix beat Perth Glory 8-7 in the shootout played in driving rain at the Olympic Stadium in Perth.

The round of 32 tie had finished level at 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time, which was interrupted for more than half an hour due to lightning.

Kelly-Heald earlier scored his first competitive goal for the club to put the Nix in front at half-time before Socceroos striker Adam Taggart drew Glory level in the 89th minute to force an additional 15 minutes a side.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in extra time, sending the tie to penalties. Perth had a chance to win the shootout 5-3 but spurned their fifth spot kick and reserves midfielder Lachlan Candy then converted his to take it to sudden death.