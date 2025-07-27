Advertisement
Wellington Phoenix overcome lightning strike, penalty shoot-out for Australia Cup win in Perth

RNZ
2 mins to read

Players line up as the penalty shoot-out takes place during the Australia Cup 2025 Round of 32 match between Perth Glory FC and Wellington Phoenix FC. Photo / Getty Images

The Wellington Phoenix survived a lightning strike and a dramatic penalty shoot-out to progress to the last 16 of the Australia Cup.

Academy graduate Lukas Kelly-Heald scored the decisive spot kick as the Phoenix beat Perth Glory 8-7 in the shootout played in driving rain at the Olympic Stadium in

