Darren Bazeley has been impressed by Kosta Barbarouses' recent form. Photo / Photosport

All Whites coach Darren Bazeley isn’t ruling out any A-League players for his upcoming international campaign, despite it falling at the business end of their season.

New Zealand will play in a four-team tournament in the United Arab Emirates from March 22 to 26, alongside Croatia, Tunisia and Egypt - just five weeks before the regular A-League season ends.

Despite the Wellington Phoenix projected to finish in a record-breaking position on the table this season, Bazeley says it won’t stop him from selecting some of their key players.

It comes after the coach left out players at clubs Downunder for the October window to avoid disrupting their preseason.

This time is different, because he sees it as important preparation for this year’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

“These are big games where I think everybody’s going to want to be involved in, I’m sure,” Bazeley told the Herald.

“I think the more opportunity we have to test ourselves, and see where we are against these types of teams, you know, the better it is for our players.”

Bazeley revealed he already has his eye on a couple of the Phoenix’s current stars to help him through this tournament.

He told the Herald he’s been impressed by the recent displays of young gun Ben Old and veteran Kosta Barbarouses and they are currently “front of mind”.

Darren Bazeley has been impressed by 21-year-old Ben Old. Photo / Photosport

“When you look at someone like Ben Old, you know... he’s in a really good place, you know, he’s performing really well.

“Somebody else like Kosta has had great form - he’s in some of the best form of his recent career.”

After the most recent international break in November, Phoenix coach Giancarlo Infantino appeared frustrated about the amount of game time some of the players had with the All Whites without consideration for club commitments and their wellbeing.

He said at the time of one of his veteran stars: “They arrive on Friday [the night before the game] but my big question mark would be over Tim Payne because he’s started in both games and there’s a duty of care with him getting in one day before with a bit of jet lag.

“We might be putting him at a risk [if we play him],” Infantino said.

Bazeley said they’ll work with their local club to avoid putting them in a niggly position.

“We talk regularly with the guys at the Phoenix.

“They want their players playing for New Zealand - they want their players internationally recognised.

Though the A-League breaks for the international window now, Bazeley did admit that it becomes difficult with the travel and players can arrive home late ahead of their next league game.

“But they actually wouldn’t miss any football for their club,” Bazeley said.

“I think all the players are keen to play.”

With New Zealand guaranteed two games in March in the UAE - an opening match and then either the final or third-place playoff - the tournament presents a good opportunity to take on quality opposition for the All Whites, ranked 104th in the world.

Croatia (10) were semifinalists at the last World Cup 13 months ago in Qatar, losing to eventual champions Argentina after eliminating Brazil and Japan on penalties.

Tunisia (28) beat France and drew with Denmark in pool play at the World Cup but missed out on the last 16 due to defeat against Australia.

Egypt (33) failed to qualify for the World Cup but are among the favourites at the African Cup of Nations kicking off in the Ivory Coast this weekend.

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME Sports team. She’s a keen footballer and has worked with the Alternative Commentary Collective and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.