Watch live: Dan Carter 24-hour Kickathon

Dan Carter announces his 24hr kick-a-thon in partnership with Unicef. Video / NZ Herald

Dan Carter returns to Eden Park to attempt a 24-hour Kickathon across the next two days, as he launches the DC10 Fund - a dedicated fundraising platform in

partnership with Unicef Aotearoa New Zealand that will focus on enriching the lives of children in Aotearoa and the Pacific.

The inaugural DC10 fundraising event will see Carter goal kicking for 24-hours straight, aiming to successfully convert 1,598 kicks - the total number of test points he scored as an All Black.

Joined by friends and global Unicef supporters Carter will kick throughout the night and into the next day, with the final whistle to be blown 24-hours later at 7pm tomorrow.

Supporters in New Zealand and around the world can show their support for the DC10 Fund by tuning into the dedicated live stream and making a donation via the Kickathon website https://dancarter.com/kickathon.

Funds raised from the Kickathon will go to the DC10 Fund, directly supporting Unicef's water, sanitation and hygiene programme (WASH) for children in the Pacific, where sanitation-related diseases are one of the leading causes of death for children under five. The partnership will see Unicef deliver water and sanitation to 134,000 children in Kiribati, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

"Dan Carter is a role model to so many and he cares deeply about children and young people," said Michelle Sharp, Unicef Aotearoa New Zealand Chief Executive Officer. "We are hugely appreciative of Dan's continued support to highlight the challenges many children and young people face and to amplify Unicef's critical role in supporting children, their communities and their right to thrive."