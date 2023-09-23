The All Blacks wrap up their week in France’s wine capital as NZ Herald’s Chereè Kinnear and Liam Napier look at how the team has made the most of their longest-ever break between World Cup matches. Video / NZ Herald

The Warriors are the hottest show in town and the catch cry ‘Up the Wahs’ is sweeping the globe.

From here to Timbuktu, it’s been called out by Kiwis everywhere lately and not even one of the world’s most famous universities is safe.

In a video posted to Twitter, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and a group of about 40 Kiwis shouted ‘Up the Wahs’ showing their support from the other side of the world.

In a few hours, the Warriors take on the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium in the second NRL preliminary final. The winner of tonight’s battle will take on the Penrith Panthers next Sunday in Sydney.

It’s thought around 10,000 Warriors fans will be at the match tonight in what is sure to be one of the best of the 2023 season.

An unchanged side has been named for the Warriors NRL preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos this weekend.

Coach Andrew Webster earlier today announced the 17 players used in the 40-10 demolishing of Newcastle at Mt Smart on Saturday are all fit for the side’s biggest match since 2011. Only on the extended bench has Webster made a change with rookie centre Ali Leiataua included for middle forward Tom Ale.

The Warriors are in a preliminary final for the fifth time in the club’s history, 12 years after their last in 2011 when they beat Melbourne 20-12 to reach the grand final for the second time.

In their previous grand final qualifiers, they beat Cronulla Sutherland 16-10 to reach the 2002 grand final, lost to eventual premiers the Penrith Panthers 20-28 in 2003 and 6-32 to Manly Warringah in 2008 before the Sea Eagles trounced Melbourne 40-0 in the grand final.

