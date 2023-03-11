Warriors given lesson in loss to Sydney Roosters

The Warriors continue to show their progress with this spirited effort against the Sydney Roosters but couldn’t bridge the divide between good and great, going down 20-12 on Saturday afternoon. Video / Sky Sport

The Warriors continue to show their progress with this spirited effort against the Sydney Roosters but couldn’t bridge the divide between good and great, going down 20-12 on Saturday afternoon. Video / Sky Sport

Warriors 12

Roosters 20

Some positive signs – but not quite enough.

The Warriors continue to show their progress from last season, with this spirited effort against the Sydney Roosters but couldn’t bridge the divide between good and great, going down 20-12 on Saturday afternoon.

This match illustrated just how far the Auckland team have to go.

While they made an encouraging start to the season with the victory over Newcastle last week, this was always going to be a much tougher test, especially after the Roosters were stung by Redcliffe in round one.

And so it proved.

The Warriors competed for long periods – but not long enough. There was resilience, but learning to duel with the classier teams is another lesson.

The visitors were also stung by too many errors, at inopportune times.

Perhaps most importantly, the Warriors paid an immense physical price, losing second rower Jackson Ford (second minute)and fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (50th minute) after both failed head injury assessments, then Josh Curran (hip) with 20 minutes to play.

But this game was less about the result – as not many expected the Warriors to win – and more about the performance.

In that regard, it was another step forward, especially compared to their matches against competition heavyweights in the past two seasons.

And the Warriors pushed the Roosters to the limit, setting up a grandstand finish, with two great chances to score in the final 15 minutes when they only trailed by six points, before Sam Walker’s late penalty shot iced the match.

The Rooster led 8-6 at the break, before extending their lead with two second-half tries.

A converted try to Addin Fonua-Blake in the 62nd minute sparked hopes for Warriors’ fans, but the home side always looked more likely and so it proved.

- More to come.

Roosters 20 (Jaxson Paulo 2, Sam Walker tries. Walker 2 cons, Walker 2 pens)

Warriors 12 (Wayde Egan, Addin Fonua-Blake tries. Shaun Johnson 2 cons) Halftime: 8-6